City without Toure for Real Madrid semi-final

Manchester City will be without Yaya Toure for their Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to a thigh injury.

Toure sustained the problem during the closing stages of a 4-0 win over Stoke City on April 23 but the influential midfielder raised hopes of a return by training with Manuel Pellegrini's squad in Manchester on Tuesday.

But Toure, along with Spain playmaker David Silva (hamstring) were not among the travelling party that departed Manchester Airport for the Spanish capital later in the day.

City are in the semi-final of Europe's premier competition for the first time and the tie is deadlocked at 0-0 following last week's first leg at the Etihad Stadium.