City youngster Diaz signs three-year deal

Brahim Diaz has signed a three-year contract with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder made his senior debut as a substitute during last week's 2-1 EFL Cup win at Swansea City and has now put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Diaz joined City from Malaga last year and is widely regarded as one of the finest talents in the club's youth academy.

"I couldn't be happier signing my first professional contract with City," he told their official website.

"It's a dream for me and a big moment. I want to keep that dream going and hopefully I will get more opportunities to train with the first team."

Diaz shone on City's run to the FA Youth Cup final last season, while he scored in the semi-final and final as Spain finished as runners-up in this year's European Under-17 Championship.