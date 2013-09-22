Clarke weighs up changes for tough week

Clarke's side face Arsenal at home in the League Cup third round on Wednesday before a trip to Old Trafford to take on champions Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

And the Scot expressed the importance of finding the balance between maintaining a winning side and keeping his players fresh.

"Arsenal at home is a difficult game," he said.

"But it will be a good game and I have a nice squad of players, who all want to play.

"For me, between now and Wednesday is making sure I have the right selection and get the right mix on the pitch.

"I have got players who need to play and players who want to play."

West Brom ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Sunderland at the Hawthorns on Saturday, their first victory of the season, and Clarke is keen to take that momentum into their next league clash.

"We also have a difficult trip to Old Trafford at the weekend," he said.

"So between those two games I have to make sure I get the selections right and continue our good performances.

"Winning on Wednesday night and progressing in the cup would be good because we have a big squad so the longer you stay in these competitions the better.

"And obviously we would go to Old Trafford on the back of two wins."