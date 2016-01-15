Clemente: Pique is a Barca hooligan

Former Espanyol coach Javier Clemente has hit out at Gerard Pique, claiming the outspoken Barcelona defender acts like a hooligan.

Clemente was commenting as Espanyol supporters unfurled a derogatory banner targeting Pique's wife Shakira during Barca's 2-0 win in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday.

Espanyol targeted Pique after the Spain international mocked the club's supporters for not being able to fill their stadium following Barca's 4-1 first-leg win at Camp Nou.

Speaking about Pique's actions, Clemente - who now coaches Libya after enjoying three spells in charge of Espanyol - told Radio 4G: "Pique sometimes comes across like a fan or a hooligan.

"He's a Barcelona hooligan and doesn't realise that he's a very important player for both Barcelona and Spain.

"He should stop acting like a fan."