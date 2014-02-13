Cleverley keen to kick-start United's season

Wednesday's goalless draw with Arsenal means United are 11 points adrift of fourth place in the Premier League and winless in their last three games.

Already out of the FA Cup and adrift in the league, United have a last-16 UEFA Champions League clash with Olympiacos later this month and Cleverley expects the training break will help preparations for the tie with the Greek champions.

"We'll go away and have a good five days of warm-weather training which will bring us together and hopefully do us good for the run-in," he told the club's official website.

"Warm-weather training is good for fitness as well as team bonding and the team spirit you get from having all the lads together.

"We did it last year and it really helped us – hopefully it'll have the same effect this time."

Cleverley has made 27 appearances for United in all competitions this season as David Moyes' men have struggled to keep pace with the top four.