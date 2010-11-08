Clinton hopes last pitch nets 2022 World Cup

Clinton, honorary chairman of the USA Bid Committee, will lobby the FIFA Executive Committee on December 1 in Zurich to bring the event to the United States for the first time since 1994.

"I'm pleased to stand on behalf of our nation for something as important and meaningful to the American people and citizens throughout the world as the FIFA World Cup," Clinton said in a statement on Monday.

"I am committed to this effort because I have seen firsthand the powerful unifying force of the FIFA World Cup, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs.

Clinton represented the United States earlier this year at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and has worked closely with the USA Bid Committee's board of directors on initiatives to promote the bid.

The former president has previously said a major benefit to the country's World Cup bid is all proposed U.S. host cities already have existing stadium and transportation infrastructure necessary to host games.

Japan, South Korea, Australia and Qatar are also aiming to land the 2022 World Cup. The winner will be announced December 2.