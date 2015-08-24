Club Brugge v Manchester United: Shaw determined to progress in style

Luke Shaw is planning to take the frustration of Manchester United's draw with Newcastle United out on Club Brugge in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League play-off second leg.

Louis van Gaal's side were unable to make it three Premier League wins out of three at the start of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by the Tyneside outfit at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Much has been made of United needing a new striker before the transfer window closes, having scored just two goals in their first three top-flight matches.

They did find the back of the net three times against Brugge in the first leg on home soil last week, though, coming from behind to ensure they will take a 3-1 lead to Jan Breydel Stadion.

Memphis Depay scored twice and Marouane Fellaini added a third in stoppage time after Michael Carrick's own goal gave Brugge, who had Brandon Mechele sent off 10 minutes from time, a shock early lead.

Shaw is not concerned by United's lack of goals and the England left-back is confident the favourites can finish off the job in Belgium.

He told MUTV: "It wasn't to be [against Newcastle], but we've got a game just around the corner [against Brugge] and I think it’s only good for us,

"We'll get back up and try to win that game.

"I think it's the best thing for us, when we feel that we’ve dropped two points. It’s very important that there's another game and it's even more important that we try to win it.

"I'm sure we'll start scoring many goals soon. We've got so much quality up front that it’s only a matter of time before someone puts one away and we’ll be flying again."

Brugge also head into the game on the back of a setback at the weekend, with Zulte-Waregem consigning Michel Preud'homme's men to a 2-0 Belgian Pro League defeat.

After finishing second last season, Brugge have already lost two of their first five games in the league and will have to pull off a major shock to progress to the group stage for the first time in a decade.

Brugge are unbeaten in 10 home matches in Europe, though, and with an away goal in the bank they will be out to deny United a return to the group stage after the English club missed out on Europe altogether last season.

United will again be without Phil Jones (thrombosis), while Brugge are unable to call upon Mechele due to suspension following his dismissal in the first leg and captain Timmy Simons (hamstring).