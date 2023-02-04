Club World Cup: Al Ahly beat Seattle Sounders to set up Real Madrid meeting

Egyptian side Al Ahly will play Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after edging out Seattle Sounders in Morocco on Saturday.

The African champions came out on top against the Sounders, the first MLS side ever to play in the Club World Cup, thanks to a late goal by Mohamed Magdy.

Magdy's initial chip from outside the box hit the bar, but he sent another shot towards goal from outside the area as it came back to him and a deflection took it out of the reach of Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the corner.

That was after 88 minutes and there was no way back for the MLS side, so Al Ahly advance to the semi-finals for a meeting with Real Madrid.

Al Ahly are the most successful African club in history, with 42 Eyptian Premier League titles and 10 CAF Champions League crowns.

The winner of the semi-final between AlAhly and Real Madrid will face either Flamengo from Brazil or Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final next weekend.