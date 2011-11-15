Clueless France held by Belgium

Les Bleus, who beat the United States 1-0 last Friday with an equally mediocre performance, were booed off the pitch by a frustrated crowd.

"When you come to a game you expect goals so when you see a goalless draw with very few chances, you get bored," France coach Laurent Blanc told a press conference.

"We did not make the good choices against a team who did not really play.

"We are unbeaten in 2011 although we did not play well. It's not enough but I'm OK with it."

Blanc's side barely created a clear-cut chance as they looked short on ideas on a frosty Parisian night.

Belgium had the best opportunity 15 minutes from time when the unmarked Kevin Mirallas was denied from close range by a couple of lightning quick Hugo Lloris saves.

France, who qualified last month for the Euro 2012 finals, next play Germany in Bremen next February.

France dominated but Belgium had the first clear chance when Daniel van Buyten's downward header shaved Hugo Lloris's post in the 19th minute.

Yohan Cabaye had France's first shot on target after 20 minutes but his 25-metre attempt was easily blocked by Thibaut Courtois.

Newcastle United midfielder Cabaye, with his neat defending and inspired passing, was by far the best French player on the pitch in a team lacking creativity.

Holding midfielder Yann Mvila left the pitch on a stretcher with a neck brace after he fell heavily following a challenge by Lille's Eden Hazard and was replaced by Olympique Lyon's Maxime Gonalons shortly before half-time.

Gonalons attempted to score with a 22-metre effort early in the second half but the ball sailed just over the bar.

Cabaye tried his luck from outside the box again, only for his attempt to go just wide as the Paris crowd's boos grew louder.

Blanc added fresh blood in his attacking line by replacing Franck Ribery with Florent Malouda, Karim Benzema with Jeremy Menez and Loic Remy with Olivier Giroud, but to very little effect.

Fifteen minutes from time, substitute Mirallas found himself unmarked in the box but Lloris blocked his shot from close range to salvage the draw.