Clyne: Klopp is a fan on the sideline

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has said manager Jurgen Klopp is like "a fan on the sideline".

The eccentric German manager has lifted Liverpool up the Premier League table since arriving at the start of October, with the club only five points outside the top four.

Klopp guided the club to away wins against Chelsea and Manchester City, and has instilled more belief in the players than under previous manager Brendan Rodgers.

And Clyne believes his actions on the sidelines are a big motivator for the players during games.

"We were all happy [when Klopp was appointed] and everyone is playing with a smile on their face," Clyne told the Telegraph.

"We are enjoying the game now. If you see him on the sideline he is 100 miles per hour, cheering for every goal. If a bad decision is made he’s shouting. He’s a fan on the sideline. We see him, up and down. It motivates everyone really.

"He is very enthusiastic and very loud. You see how he hugs all the players. That shows support to us. It makes us warm to him.

"There was a real buzz to see him coming. We knew he had had a lot of success at Borussia Dortmund so we were really happy to see him there to bring the same success to Liverpool."

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of leaders Leicester City, but Clyne has not ruled out a tilt at the title amid an "unpredictable" season.

"Can we win the title? Yeah, it’s a possibility," he said. "Our target is definitely to get into the top four, and we are in all the cup competitions. We are doing really well.

"The league is unpredictable. It keeps everyone excited, not knowing what is going to happen."

Liverpool's next test is away to seventh place Watford on Sunday.