Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery

Nathaniel Clyne will not return for Liverpool until the new year after undergoing back surgery.

Clyne has not featured for the Reds this season because of a back problem he sustained in a pre-season friendly with Tranmere Rovers in July.

In a statement, Liverpool said there were "no complications" with the operation.

It added: "Clyne is on course to return to action in the new year and be available for selection once more for Liverpool, though no specific time frame has been placed on his return."

Posting on Twitter, the right-back wrote: "Frustrating period for me but hopefully now things are on the up! Had a small & successful op and working hard to get back on the pitch."