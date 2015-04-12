Coach Garcia not concerned by Roma slip

An inconsistent 2015 has seen Roma fall further behind leaders Juventus, while allowing the sides below them to narrow their advantage.

Fierce rivals Lazio, meanwhile, have been in excellent form and climbed into second spot with a 4-0 win over Empoli - but Garcia, whose side host Atalanta next weekend, insists he is not worried.

"The race continues," he said. "It doesn't matter that Lazio are second, we'll see at the end of the season. We need to make the most of playing at home next.

"We put in a good performance, but just lacked a positive result. If we play our last eight matches like we did today we'll win a lot of them.

"We know that no-one will win all of their games between now and the end of the season."

Lazio boss Stefano Pioli agreed with his French counterpart, but has faith in his side to maintain the superb form that has brought eight successive wins.

"Rudi Garcia is right, this is not the final result," he said. "We must be satisfied with our current position and our performance against a difficult Empoli side.

"Of course this streak means something, but we only got here by taking it one game at a time and we mustn't let go of that approach until the end of May.

"Luckily, my team is not normal. I have so much quality and such players of character that they didn't let it get to them."