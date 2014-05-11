Coach Mel to seek West Brom assurances

West Brom fell to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Stoke City on Sunday in their final Premier League game of the season, wrapping up what has been a disappointing 2013-14 for Mel's team.

Stoke took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of a Gareth McAuley own goal before Stephane Sessegnon's composed equaliser just after the break hauled the sides level.

Substitute Charlie Adam then sealed the points for the visitors with a late strike from the bench, condemning West Brom to their third straight Premier League defeat.

Mel's future has become the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the 51-year-old keen to remain at the club, having only taken charge in January.

He told BBC Sport: "I am going to listen to the chairman to find out what he wants for the future. Ten players are out of contract and we will need eight or nine players to come in.

"West Brom still have time to decide whether or not they want next season to be one as full of as many problems as this one."

The result on Sunday ensured West Brom ended the season fourth from bottom on 36 points.