Coates extends Sporting loan until 2017

Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates has extended his loan deal with Sporting CP until the end of next season, the Portuguese club have confirmed.

The Uruguay international moved to Sporting in January and has since played a key part in their challenge for the Primeira Liga title, with Jorge Jesus' side two points behind leaders Benfica.

"Sporting Clube de Portugal, Futebol, SAD has reached an agreement with Sunderland AFC for the athlete Sebastian Coates for the extension of his loan until the end of the 2016-2017 season," a club statement read.

"Sporting SAD wishes Sebastian Coates the best of professional and personal success."

Sporting renovou empréstimo com . May 10, 2016

Coates later took to Instagram to express his delight at having extended his stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

"I'm very happy to continue at this club!" he wrote. "I hope to be able to reach our goals."