Cocu: I hope United fans don't boo Moreno

PSV coach Philip Cocu is hopeful Manchester United supporters will be forgiving of Hector Moreno, who inflicted a broken leg on Luke Shaw in September.

Cocu's PSV make the trip to Manchester for their Champions League Group B clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with United full-back Shaw a notable absentee.

Shaw suffered a horrific double fracture in his right leg following a robust challenge from Moreno in the 2-1 reverse loss in Eindhoven two months ago.

Moreno and Cocu visited Shaw in hospital after the incident, while travelling PSV fans will unveil a "get well soon" banner for the England international at the stadium.

Speaking ahead of the showdown in Manchester, Cocu was asked if he thought Moreno would be targeted by United fans and the Dutchman replied: "I hope not.

"It was a very bad injury. Hopefully Luke Shaw will get back soon.

"He is a fantastic player. The most important thing will be that he is back on his feet shortly, joining the team and playing for Manchester United, but we don't know what will happen tomorrow in the game."

United top the group on seven points from four matches, one clear of PSV and Wolfsburg.