Colback doubtful for City encounter

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is a major doubt for this weekend's trip to Manchester City as he struggles with injury.

The 25-year-old limped out of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea after 54 minutes and has yet to train with Steve McClaren's team ahead of Saturday's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Colback has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season as Newcastle have struggled for consistency, the club languishing in the bottom three with just three points from seven games.

"He hasn't trained so far this week, but we're hopeful that come the end of the week he will be fit to go out," Newcastle assistant Paul Simpson told the Shields Gazette.

"Fingers crossed we're going to do everything we possibly can, he's in good hands with the medical team. They'll be doing everything they can do get him out.

"He's a major concern for the weekend but again, if he’s not able to come out we've got other players ready to go out and play."

Siem De Jong will be available for the trip to City, though, despite the midfielder picking up a bang to his head against Chelsea

Simpson added: "He didn't have concussion – he was a little bit dazed. He's trained, he should be fine for the weekend."