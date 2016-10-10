Coleen Rooney defends dropped Wayne in Twitter rant

Coleen Rooney has defended her husband Wayne after he was booed during England's 2-0 win over Malta on Saturday, saying: "We're not plastic, he's not plastic, we are people."

Rooney was booed by a section of supporters at Wembley and interim manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Monday that the Three Lions captain will not be in his team to face Slovenia on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter before Southgate revealed Rooney has been dropped, Coleen wrote in one reply to a critical fan: "Shut up you absolute idiot."

"Love the way Anyone & Everyone has to have an Opinion," she posted at the start of a series of tweets.

"Lighten up, life is short, give people a break. Some forget others have feelings too."

When one fan suggested supporters have a right to criticise Rooney because of the vast wages he receives, Coleen highlighted the impact of the Manchester United captain's high profile on her family.

"Not a**** about money so you can stop the sarcasm..." she posted.

"You know when it's constantly on the news which I don't know why it still is today because the press and FANs should be positive about their TEAM (not just one player) going into and preparing for the game tomorrow.

"And you have a six-year old son listening to them saying they booed their dad, it's not nice and money does not enter my mind or his or anyone close to us!!

"It's feelings that matter.... we're not plastic, he's not plastic, we are people.

"I don't need sympathy, never have done and never asked for it!! I just want people to realise that everyone is so quick to judge.....that's what triggered me off to say something."