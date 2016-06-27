Coleman confident Williams will be fit to face Belgium

Chris Coleman is confident captain Ashley Williams will feature in Wales' Euro 2016 quarter-final against Belgium on Friday.

Williams played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the last 16, but continued after sustaining a shoulder injury and was pictured wearing a sling after the match.

However, the Wales boss does not believe the issue is severe enough to keep him out of the match in Lille.

"We think it was when he fell, he fell on his hand with a straight arm," said Wales boss Coleman.

"He'll be okay, he'll be fine. It wasn't dislocated. It sounds better to say he'd play with a dislocated shoulder – and he would – but it's not the case.

"It's probably a bit more sore today than [Sunday]. We'll get him on the grass as soon as we can. It probably won't be for another day or two – we need to look after him.

"I would not say he was a worry or a doubt, but we know we have to look after him. I would be surprised if he does not make the game."

Belgium burst into life with a 4-0 thumping of Hungary on Sunday, but Coleman insists Wales have no fear of taking on Marc Wilmots' team.

"I watched the game last night and it was a convincing win," added Coleman.

"They play the way they play and they have players who would grace any international team.

"In the last four years we've had four meetings. We've won one, they've won one and we've drawn two so we have nothing to be afraid of."