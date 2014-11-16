Coleman hails battling Wales after Belgium draw

The Euro 2016 qualifying Group B leaders arrived in Brussels a point clear of Israel and fought hard to maintain a three-point advantage over favourites to top the pool Belgium.

And Coleman revealed his pride at the display shortly after the final whistle.

"It was exciting," he told Sky Sports. "My heart was in my mouth once or twice but I thought it was an incredible performance from our lads.

"They say they are the best Belgium team in history so to come here and take a point speaks volumes for our players.

"The lads showed so much character and courage at times."

Gareth Bale was responsible for three of Wales' best chances, but perhaps his biggest contribution was blocking a Christian Benteke header on the line in the dying seconds.

And the Real Madrid star echoed his manager's comments.

"It's a fantastic result, coming to the team that is fourth in the world and getting any result is a fantastic performance from us," he beamed.

"I think everybody did everything and worked for each other. We put expectation on ourselves more than anyone because we know we are capable of."

Wales captain Ashley Williams added: "It was one of the best performances I have seen in my time with Wales, as a team."