Coleman: Moyes should grasp Sociedad chance
Chris Coleman has told David Moyes to take the vacant Real Sociedad job, should he be offered the position.
Moyes has been out of work since his ill-fated tenure as Manchester United manager came to an end in April, less than a year after he took the job.
Speculation continues to link the Scot with the Sociedad position, with the San Sebastian club having dismissed Jagoba Arrasate last week after a poor start to the Liga season.
And Wales boss Coleman, who managed Sociedad between June 2007 and January 2008, believes the position would present a great opportunity for Moyes to rebuild his career.
"If I was speaking to David I'd say - 'take the job'," Coleman said. "They have incredible fans and the city is absolutely crazy about the club.
"It was a great experience for me and when I look back on my managerial career that is probably my biggest regret - leaving Sociedad.
"It is a great club who were in the Champions League last year and if you are at that level, like Moyesy is, I'd say take it as they can be a force, they really can.
"San Sebastian is a great city, and a football city."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.