Coleman: Moyes will bounce back from Sociedad sacking

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman insists David Moyes "still has a lot to give" after he was sacked as Real Sociedad head coach.

Moyes was dismissed on Monday - almost exactly a year on from his appointment at Anoeta - after a defeat to Las Palmas compounded a dismal start to the current season.

Coleman was signed by Moyes during his Everton days and emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest young players under the stewardship of the ex-Manchester United manager, and he has no doubt the Scot will bounce back quickly.

"I'm massively disappointed for him," Coleman told the media in Dublin. "He was great with me and he took me from Sligo Rovers, obviously with the help of a scout. He taught me a lot about the game. He was tough operator but he was fair and I was delighted to see him get the United job.

"I was disappointed with how the last 18 months went for him because he is a great manager and I've now seen that first hand but hopefully he'll be back in the game soon because he still has a lot to give."

Coleman believes a Premier League club could be the ideal next step for Moyes as he looks to rebuild his career.

"He's respected a lot in the Premier League and I'm sure he'll get back in," the full-back added. "He'll get going again but you know any of the lads who have been at Everton for a while under him only have good things to say about him. I'm disappointed for him, that's all I can really say."