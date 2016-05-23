Coleman signs new Wales contract

Wales manager Chris Coleman has signed a new contract to keep him in charge of the side through to World Cup 2018.

The 45-year-old took over in January 2012 following the death of previous boss Gary Speed.

Coleman could only guide Wales to fifth position in their six-team qualifying group for World Cup 2014.

However, he made history by leading the country to Euro 2016, finishing second to Belgium in their qualification group as Wales celebrated reaching their first major tournament since 1958.

Coleman's men have been drawn in Group B with England, Russia and Slovakia for the competition in France, which begins on June 10.

"Everyone knows what managing Wales means to me," the manager said at a media conference.

"Leading my country in France this summer will be the proudest moment of my career and I'm delighted to have an opportunity to do the same in Russia in 2018.

"We have learned a lot as a national team over the past few years, we will learn a lot from the Euros this summer, we must use all these experiences to push forward.

"I am delighted that this has been agreed before the European Championships next month. We get together on Tuesday for our pre-tournament camp in Portugal."

Coleman's previous deal had been due to expire after Euro 2016, with the agreement ending a protracted period of negotiations.