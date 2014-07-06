Cole's next move set to be abroad, claims agent

The 33-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Chelsea expired at the end of last season.

There has been growing speculation in the media that Cole is set to join the Serie A club, yet his representative Jonathan Barnett has moved to clear up the situation.

"Nothing has been done yet and we are taking our time," he told BBC Sport.

"Several clubs are interested but at the moment we are just talking to clubs based abroad."

Cole spent eight years at Stamford Bridge after moving across London from Arsenal.

The former England international, who won 107 caps for his country, has enjoyed a trophy-laden club career, claiming honours including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League.