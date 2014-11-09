Coloccini dedicates his goal to Gutierrez

Jonas has not played competitive football since April and it was revealed in September that the Argentine winger had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Manager Alan Pardew confirmed some good news regarding the 31-year-old earlier this week - revealing Jonas could return to training in a month after winning his battle with the illness.

And, after scoring his first Premier League goal since January 2011 at The Hawthorns on Sunday, skipper Coloccini paid tribute to his compatriot, who he is set to visit in their homeland during the international break.

"It has been a very good week for the team and a very good week Jonas too," he told the club's official website.

"I am going to see him now, to spend a few days with him and give him all the messages of support from his team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. It will be nice to see him.

"The goal was for him. It has been a great week for everyone."

On his goal that helped Newcastle to a fifth straight top-flight win, Coloccini added: "I'm very happy to have scored.

"We have had some bad moments but it is important that we enjoy these times.

"I enjoyed celebrating with my team-mates and in front of the fans and, more importantly, getting the win for the team.

"It has been a long time since I scored a goal - too long. I can't even remember when it was and it was nice to put that right.

"But I just try to help the team and want to keep us going on this run."