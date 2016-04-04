Cologne director apologises for throwing gum at opposition

Cologne sporting director Jorg Schmadtke apologised for throwing gum at the Hoffenheim bench during a fiery clash between the two sides in the Bundesliga.

Cologne were heading for a 1-0 win at Hoffenheim courtesy of Simon Zoller's strike in the 69th minute, but Kevin Volland scored a controversial equaliser in stoppage time to seal a 1-1 result on Sunday.

The goal came while Cologne defender Lukas Klunter was on the ground in the opposition half, with TV cameras spotting Schmadtke throwing his chewing gum in the direction of the Hoffenheim bench.

Schmadtke admitted he threw the gum and revealed he called Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen after the game to offer his apology.

"Yes, I threw it. It was a reaction," Schmadtke is quoted as saying by Bild.

"I have already phoned up the Hoffenheim sporting director, Alexander Rosen, and apologised. I am sorry."

It is not the first time Schmadtke has been embroiled in controversy after the 52-year-old was fined €6,000 in January for calling officials "eggheads".

The draw saw Cologne drop to 11th in the Bundesliga table, while Hoffenheim moved one point clear of the relegation zone.