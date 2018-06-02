Colorado Rapids 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2: Hosts lose seventh straight

The Vancouver Whitecaps returned to winning ways in MLS and continued the Colorado Rapids' miserable form with a 2-1 victory Friday.

Yordy Reyna set up Cristian Techera's opener before doubling the Whitecaps' lead at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Edgar Castillo pulled a goal back for the Rapids before half-time, but Colorado slumped to a seventh straight defeat.

A driving run from Reyna led to the opener, Techera finishing with his left from inside the area to make it 1-0.

Had to be him! Techera strikes first for Vancouver. 1-0. June 2, 2018

Provider turned goalscorer for the Whitecaps' second, Reyna's deflected strike finding the back of the net in the 39th minute.

HT: 's tally has up 2-1 at the break. June 2, 2018

Castillo scored with a brilliant strike from 25 yards soon after, but the Rapids were unable to find an equaliser.

CASTILLO! pulls one back for the Rapids. June 2, 2018

Carl Robinson's Vancouver moved into fifth in the Western Conference after ending a five-match winless run, while Colorado are bottom with just two victories in 12 games.