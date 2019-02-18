Coman back but no Boateng for Bayern Munich's trip to Liverpool

Bayern Munich will be without defender Jerome Boateng for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool.

The centre-back is missing from the travelling squad for Tuesday's game at Anfield due to illness, head coach Niko Kovac has said.

Franck Ribery was also absent from the group heading to England early on Monday, but he is expected to travel later, after the birth of his fifth child overnight.

"Boateng is missing because of a gastrointestinal infection," Kovac said ahead of Bayern's flight from Munich.

"Ribery became a father last night. He will be travelling this afternoon."

Our squad travelling to Anfield February 18, 2019

Winger Kingsley Coman is in the squad after tests revealed he did not sustain serious ankle damage in last Friday's 3-2 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said they would wait until nearer kick-off before deciding whether Coman can be risked.

"It looks positive, he's a bit better," he said. "We'll see. We have 36 hours left. I can't give a final statement yet."

Arjen Robben is also included, despite some concerns over a thigh problem.