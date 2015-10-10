Coman injury concern for Bayern

Kingsley Coman will undergo tests at Bayern munich on a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

The 19-year-old featured from the start in France Under-21s' 2-1 win over Scotland on Saturday, but was forced off after just 23 minutes of play.

The extent of the injury is unsure as of yet, but Coman could miss Saturday's encounter at Werder Bremen as a result of the knock.

Coman's injury comes with Franck Ribery still unavailable due to an ankle injury and Mario Gotze sidelined for the remainder of 2015 due to an adductor problem.

However, Arjen Robben is ready to make his comeback after spending the past month on the sidelines due to a muscular issue.

Coman joined Bayern from Juventus in the summer transfer window on an initial two-year loan deal worth €7million, which the Bundesliga champions can make permanent for an additional fee of €21m.

The versatile attacker has made eight appearances for Bayern in all competitions since his move to the Allianz Arena, scoring twice in the process.