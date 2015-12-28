Coman keen on long-term Bayern stay

On-loan Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is eying a long-term stay with the Bundesliga champions.

The France Under-21 international joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal worth €15million and the Bavarian club have an option to make the move permanent for €21m at any time up until April 30, 2017.

Coman's pace and dribbling skills have made a firm impression at the Allianz Arena and he has four goals and seven assists in all competitions to date.

Pep Guardiola described the rate of his progress as "madness" this month, but Coman will have a new man to impress at the helm next season when Carlo Ancelotti takes charge at Bayern.

"I feel very good in Munich. I currently do not see anything that could bring me to leave the club," Coman told Kicker.

"I would love to stay longer. The club should buy me, I want [to stay].

"It's a pity that [Guardiola] is going, but another great coach will follow him.

"Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League five times [as a player and a coach]. He knows how to make champions."

On his initial decision to swap Juventus for Munich, Coman added: "It is a big club whose philosophy comes more to me than that of Juventus. It was clear that I can use my skills here better than in Turin."