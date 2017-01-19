Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti

Kingsley Coman is ready to make his comeback for Bayern in Friday's Bundesliga trip to Freiburg after a two-and-a-half-month spell on the sidelines, with Arturo Vidal also receiving the green light despite a minor knock.

The France winger has been out of action since damaging his left knee and ankle on international duty, having last featured for Bayern in their 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on November 5.

Coman resumed regular training during the mid-season break and is now ready to make his return to the first-team fold.

Vidal, meanwhile, suffered a rib injury during last week's Telekom Cup, but is expected to be fit enough to feature versus Freiburg.

"I think Vidal can play on Friday and Coman is also ready to face Freiburg," said head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"The team is in a good shape physically and mentally. We worked hard during the winter break.

"We put in a good performance against Leipzig in our last game of 2016 and want to put in a similar performance against Freiburg."

A run of five consecutive league wins has left Bayern three points clear at the top after 16 matches.