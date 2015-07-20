Comedian throws money at Blatter in stunt

Sepp Blatter's media conference was delayed on Monday as a British comedian threw bank notes at the outgoing FIFA president as he took to the stage.

Blatter was facing the media in Zurich, following Monday's confirmation that an election to appoint his successor will take place on February 26, 2016.

But the news conference was held up in bizarre fashion as British comedian Simon Brodkin - who often uses the stage name Lee Nelson - approached the stage and threw money at Blatter.

Blatter announced his intention to resign in June four days after winning a fifth term as president and six days after 14 people, including nine FIFA officials, were indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption.

The Swiss has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Responding to the incident when the conference eventually started, Blatter said: "I'm sorry what just happened. I just called my late mother and she said 'don't worry it's just a lack of education'."