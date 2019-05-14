Comrie is going as St Johnstone announce defender’s release

St Johnstone have announced that defender Aaron Comrie will leave the club this summer.

The 22-year-old former Celtic youth player has been told he will not be offered a new contract.

The right-back made 15 first-team appearances for Saints after moving to Perth in February 2015 and had loan spells with Montrose and Peterhead.

Manager Tommy Wright told the club’s official website: “Aaron is at the age where he needs to be playing first-team football on a regular basis and I can’t promise that here.

“Aaron is a good player though and leaves with the best wishes of all the staff here at McDiarmid Park.”