Concern for Bayern as Ribery injured in Inter friendly

Bayern Munich face an anxious wait on the fitness of Franck Ribery after the winger was helped from the field during their friendly against Inter.

Ribery had impressed in the early exchanges of the International Champions Cup clash in Singapore on Thursday, stinging the palms of Samir Handanovic in the sixth minute.

However, his game came to a premature end on the half hour mark after a challenge from Milan Skriniar caught him on the foot.

As the players stopped for a water break, Ribery received attention and was deemed not fit enough to continue before being aided from the field by two members of the Bayern staff.

Substitution during the waterbreak: is replaced by Pantovic. (34') July 27, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti will hope the injury is nothing serious with Bayern facing Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup on August 5 before the first game of the new Bundesliga campaign 13 days later against Bayer Leverkusen.