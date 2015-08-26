Confidence in Wenger dips as fans crave signings

The latest data comes after boss Arsene Wenger was labelled "arrogant or naive" by Gary Neville for his failure to recruit the type of defensive midfielder that he believes the Gunners require in order to mount a Premier League title challenge.

French enforcer Francis Coquelin has earned plenty of plaudits since forcing his way into the first XI last season, but it is widely argued that the North Londoners' engine room still lacks a dominating physical presence.

Supporter confidence in Wenger has fallen slightly to 73%, according to the recent poll, down from 79% at the start of the season following a stuttering start. Monday’s 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool meant that five of the last six league visitors to the Emirates Stadium have come away with a clean sheet.

