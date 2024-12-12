Quiz! Can you name the players who have scored in the most consecutive Champions League seasons?

Which players have scored in the most consecutive seasons of the UCL?

Thomas Muller in action for Bayern Munich against Benfica in the Champions League in November 2024.
Thomas Muller in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time for another football quiz – and today we're testing your knowledge on Champions League scorers.

Thomas Muller's goal against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night was the 16th different Champions League campaign he has scored in since 2008/09.

He missed out on scoring in 2018/19 meaning he does not hold the record for most consecutive seasons scored in, that belongs to two players who did it in 18 back-to-back seasons.

We are giving you exactly five minutes to name the 18 players who have scored in eight or more consecutive UEFA Champions League campaigns.

As we are feeling extremely generous too, we have even listed the clubs they played for and the number of seasons the consecutively scored in, so all you have to do is conjure up your answers and load them in.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Ben Marsden
