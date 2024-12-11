Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign surprise Micky van de Ven replacement: report

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with a South American star to replace Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven signed from Wolfsburg as one of Ange Postecoglou's first signings and has been well-received by fans. The Dutchman is the fastest player in the Premier League according to the stats, with his recovery pace a helping factor in Tottenham's ability to play a high line.

But with the Lilywhites struggling defensively this season, Postecoglou is now on the hunt for a player to replace Van de Ven, with his injury issues a big problem for the Australian.

MIcky van de Ven's Tottenham Hotspur career has been blighted by injury – and now the club are to act

Van de Ben has spent a long time on the sidelines since moving to Spurs (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham were unbeaten in 11 fixtures before Van de Ven's untimely injury against Chelsea at home last November. The north Londoners sunk into a mire from that match onwards to finish outside the top four – having led the table at one point.

Van de Ven has struggled more than most, missing 15 games through hamstring injuries since the start of last season. Now, Postecoglou's patience may be wearing thin, as he's no longer able to rely on the defender.

Ange Postecoglou is looking for another defender next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Paraguayan outlet D10, Spurs have “entered negotiations” for South American defender Omar Alderete, who is able to function both centrally or as a left-back.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present for Getafe this term and could offer the kind of muscle and experience missing in the centre of defence for Tottenham, with Cristian Romero's performances below par this term, too.

Radu Dragusin – signed last winter – is the only other natural centre-back on offer to Postecoglou, who has fielded Ben Davies at centre-back, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a new defensive figure is of paramount importance to Postecoglou, whose team are languishing far below expectations right now – but as much as Alderete would provide valuable cover, the problem is far bigger replacing Van de Ven while he's on the sidelines.

Omar Alderete is linked with Spurs (Image credit: DANIEL DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike some of their rivals, Tottenham's build-up can expose them with two central defenders ahead of the goalkeeper, Yves Bissouma not a natural No.6, and the full-backs far too attack-minded to often help out.

Tottenham need to reassess their entire defensive structure. Both Romero and Van de Ven feel like players who would be paired with a calmer influence if they were at Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City – so perhaps Spurs should look to sign a leader at the back and address the structural problems that Postecoglou has implemented with a gung-ho style of play.

Alderete is worth just €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs take on Southampton this weekend when Premier League action returns.