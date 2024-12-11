Manchester United report: Three stars revealed on sale list, as Ruben Amorim revolution begins

Manchester United have “blacklisted” three players for sales in the upcoming transfer window, as they look to generate funds for Ruben Amorim's rebuild.

The Red Devils were well beaten by a well-drilled Nottingham Forest on Saturday before the bombshell dropped 24 hours that sporting director Dan Ashworth had left the club. Amorim has won just one Premier League game since joining the club, too, with Manchester United languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Without Ashworth leading the charge, however, the club are pushing ahead with plans to improve the squad – but will need to sell in order to buy.

Manchester United want three players out, as the club backs Ruben Amorim

Marcus Rashford could be leaving his boyhood club (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

With United having no money to spend this January, as per Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford has been linked with an exit.

The forward is a valuable asset who has underwhelmed in the last year or so at Old Trafford, with the new ownership said to be interested in parting with him, according to Fichajes in Spain – who say his “his lack of adaptation to Amorim's tactical system and his high salary have made him a candidate” for sale.

Antony posing with former manager, Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also names €100 million flop Antony as a likely exit, with the Brazilian having massively disappointed since joining in 2022.

Despite Antony being touted as a potential option at wing-back under Amorim, the report cites his “lack of impact” in attack as a reason for sale. Firmly a signing of the previous era, the 24-year-old had worked with Erik Ten Hag prior to his signing but has netted just five times in two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Christian Eriksen is the third player named as being an option to sell, having also signed under Ten Hag. The Dane joined on a free transfer on the expiration of his time at Brentford, and has been a squad player in the last two seasons.

Now 32 though, Eriksen is approaching his twilight and has featured sporadically since the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. Now is perhaps the last chance to move the former Tottenham man on and receive a fee for his services.

Christian Eriksen could be sacrificed, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, these three sales all make perfect sense – but how much they will actually raise midseason remains to be seen. All three players are on high wages and with January a tough time to sell, the club may have to wait for the summer to get these players off the books.

United take on Manchester City this weekend in the Manchester Derby when Premier League action resumes.