Arsenal star's agents 'laying foundations' for January exit: report

Arsenal could be about to lose a first-team star, with his agents starting the process for his January departure.

The Gunners beat Monaco at the Emirates Stadium 3-0 last night, despite injuries depleting their team. Myles Lewis-Skelly, ranked at no.40 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, was handed a first start in the Champions League, with manager Mikel Arteta having to reshuffle his defence.

But despite the injury issues at the back, with the likes of Gabriel, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori sidelined at current, Arsenal could be about to lose another star in that area.

Arsenal are set to do January business – and they may have to, following one star wanting out

Arteta has stated his intention to step into the transfer market should the chance present itself for a signing. Previously, Arsenal have signed the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior in winter windows.

“The window gives us an opportunity to strengthen the team if we feel that is needed and we feel that we have the capacity to do that as well,” Arteta said. “We are on it and just have to assess the situation because it is changing every week.”

Arteta may be forced to act next month, too, with Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior linked with an exit.

Italian newspaper Il Mattino, as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, are reporting that Kiwior's agents have begun the process for the defender to leave Arsenal, with these representatives arriving in Italy today to speak to Napoli over a move.

Kiwior has found game time hard to come by, featuring as a left-back most often – but has recently been deployed in place of the injured Gabriel. The former Spezia man wants to play as a left-sided centre-back, however, and the Brazilian's role as a first pick on the team sheet makes that difficult.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal will sell Kiwior if Napoli meet their asking price.

This is believed to be around €25 million, though. With Antonio Conte's side chasing a title, the deal could well be made – but it's more likely to be one that gets done in the summer.

Kiwior is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Everton this weekend when Premier League action resumes.