Confident Hughes eyeing Everton scalp for Stoke

Hughes' side head into the clash having won just once in their last five outings, but they have not lost a league game on home soil since September's defeat to Norwich City.

Their previous top-flight games at the Britannia Stadium have seen wins over Chelsea and Aston Villa.

And the Welshman sees no reason why their form can't continue when Roberto Martinez's impressive Merseyside outfit come to town on Wednesday.

Hughes told Stoke's official website: "We're enjoying playing at home at the moment, we're getting great support and we want to carry on the good run of form we're on at the Britannia.

"The Villa game was a big game for us. Everyone recognised the importance of it and we were able to take the game away from them quite comfortably in the end.

"We were happy with what we produced there and we need a similar performance against Everton and the games that follow.

"We're up against a top team who are playing well with confidence but we're at home and our confidence is good; the last couple of games haven't dampened our enthusiasm whatsoever."