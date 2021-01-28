Connor McLennan signs new contract with Aberdeen

Aberdeen have acted swiftly to tie down Pittodrie youngster Connor McLennan on a new 18-month deal.

Derek McInnes suffered a blow earlier this week when Scott Wright confirmed he would be joining Rangers on a pre-contract this summer.

Now the Reds boss has ensured another of his academy products will not be lured away on the cheap after handing McLennan a new deal running to the summer of 2023.

The Scotland youth international has made 14 appearances for the first team this season, and the Dons say that by securing his services for the future they have underlined their “desire to be the best developer of young talent in Scotland”.

McInnes said: “I’m delighted Connor has committed himself to the club for the next two years and it is vital he now capitalises on this opportunity and continues to work hard on his development.

“He is a player we have a lot of belief in, and it will be an important two years for Connor to really fulfil his potential.”

Meanwhile, Funso Ojo has joined Wigan on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old Belgian midfielder has made 13 appearances for McInnes’ team this term.

He told Wigan’s official website: “I’m very happy. I loved my time at Aberdeen, it’s a great city and a nice club to be at but I wasn’t getting the minutes that I wanted. After speaking to the club here and the gaffer (Leam Richardson), he said there would be some minutes for me here and that’s why I’m looking forward to being here.

“I still have goals to achieve in my career and I might be going from Aberdeen on loan but I’m still going to a massive club.”