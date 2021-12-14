Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will assess Connor Randall on the day of the match against Celtic to check if he has shaken off a sickness bug.

The 26-year-old defender went off early in the 3-2 win over Dundee at the weekend after vomiting on the pitch.

Alex Iacovitti is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Celtic’s attacking options have diminished further ahead of their trip to Dingwall.

James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston is a doubt. Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Jota (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) were already missing.

Defender Christopher Jullien (knee) remains a long-term absentee.