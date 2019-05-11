Conor Coady not scared of upsetting his nearest and dearest

Skipper Conor Coady insists Wolves are out to end Liverpool’s title dream – even if it ruins his friendships.

The boyhood Red started his career in the club’s academy but still wants to win at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title and need to beat Wolves and hope their rivals slip up at Brighton to win their first top-flight crown since 1990.

Coady made two appearances for the Reds before joining Huddersfield in 2014 but will put his lifelong loyalties aside.

“There’s no reason we can’t do a job there,” he told the Express & Star.

“We’ve played some good stuff this year, there’s been some highs, some lows, but we’ve got a certain way of playing, we’ll stick with that and hopefully end the season on a high.

“Every week I look at Liverpool and hope they win. I supported them growing up but I’m playing for Wolves now, and no matter who we are playing against, we go there to win and that’s the mentality we’ll all have.

“My mates are all season-ticket holders there and keep saying a few things about it.

“I supported Liverpool growing up but I play for Wolves now. What they’ve done this year has been absolutely incredible, the title race has been amazing.

“We go there to win, that’s the mentality we’ve built over the past two years.”

Wolves have secured seventh place which will book a Europa League qualifying spot if Watford lose next week’s FA Cup final to Manchester City.

It is the highest finish of a newly-promoted club in the Premier League since Ipswich came fifth in 2001.

“This is our first year back in the Premier League and we have the chance to get 60 points which would be amazing,” said Coady.

“We’re playing good stuff and we’re going there full of confidence, and hopefully to get the win.

“We’ve got a certain way of playing and we will stick to that. Hopefully we can end the season on a high.

“It’s a good game, looking at what they have done and our season. It’s important we enjoy the game because when you do that, you play well.”