Constant speculation infuriates Benatia

Medhi Benatia says injuries and frustration over what he describes as "invented stories" have made the last two seasons the toughest spell of his career.

The Bayern Munich defender, 29, has only started 21 Bundesliga matches since the start of the 2014-15 season - when he joined from Roma in a €26million deal - due to regular fitness setbacks.

Benatia was left out of the second leg of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final against Benfica having only recently returned from a thigh injury and was forced to deny claims that he did not travel because he had forgotten his passport.

The centre-back – who made his first appearance for a month in Saturday's 3-0 win over Schalke - has already rejected reports that he wants to depart when Carlo Ancelotti becomes head coach to replace Pep Guardiola next season

"Here in Munich I have experienced the two most difficult years in my career," Benatia said to Kicker.

"I don't wish what has happened on anyone. I want to be part of the team. The coach trusts you, but you are always injured and this isn't easy. I can't explain why I am injured that often.

"The people invent a new story about me every week. This makes me tired as I have three years contract left in Munich. If Bayern want me to leave - no problem. If they want me to stay - I will stay.

"The club's people know that I am fully professional. There is no problem with me. Last year I could have gone to some big clubs in Italy, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said 'You stay, I need you', so I stayed and I am happy to be here."