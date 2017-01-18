'Conte can have our title' - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League

Claudio Ranieri wants to see Chelsea manager Antonio Conte follow his lead and add his name to the list of Italian bosses to win the Premier League.

Ranieri was inducted into the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Hall of Fame on Tuesday following his remarkable masterminding of Leicester City's title success last season.

He followed compatriots Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini in achieving the feat and, with the Foxes well off the pace this time around, the 65-year-old would gladly see his former club take the mantle in 2017.

"As former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal [of winning the Premier League]," he said.

"He has shown that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever."

With Leicester down in 15th and only five points above the relegation zone, Ranieri knows his future at the King Power Stadium is not assured, despite having a deal until 2020.

But he is optimistic about staying in a country which he has made his home.

"I hope to remain in England," he added.

"I'm good here, even though in football one day you are in the stars and the next day in the dust, so never say never."