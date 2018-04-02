Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli

Antonio Conte cannot wait to leave Chelsea due to transfers, according to former manager and team-mate Gianluca Vialli.

Conte's future was cast into further doubt following Sunday's shock 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham in the Premier League – a major blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes.

The 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to Premier League glory last season, has been critical of the team's transfer policy this term as the Blues struggle to reach the heights of 2016-17.

"Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea," ex-Chelsea boss and former Juventus striker Vialli told Sky Sport Italia.

"He can't stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him.

"The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man."

Conte has been linked with a return to Italy, who are looking for a new head coach after Gian Piero Ventura's departure following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as a possible destination amid uncertainty over Unai Emery's future.

"Whether it's the Nazionale or Paris Saint-Germain, he'll find a place where he can start winning something important again," Vialli said. "There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign."