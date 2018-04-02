Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
Gianluca Vialli believes Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is set to leave the Blues following Sunday's loss to Tottenham.
Antonio Conte cannot wait to leave Chelsea due to transfers, according to former manager and team-mate Gianluca Vialli.
Conte's future was cast into further doubt following Sunday's shock 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham in the Premier League – a major blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes.
The 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to Premier League glory last season, has been critical of the team's transfer policy this term as the Blues struggle to reach the heights of 2016-17.
"Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea," ex-Chelsea boss and former Juventus striker Vialli told Sky Sport Italia.
"He can't stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him.
"The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man."
Conte has been linked with a return to Italy, who are looking for a new head coach after Gian Piero Ventura's departure following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as a possible destination amid uncertainty over Unai Emery's future.
"Whether it's the Nazionale or Paris Saint-Germain, he'll find a place where he can start winning something important again," Vialli said. "There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign."
