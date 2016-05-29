Conte concerned by De Rossi injury

Italy boss Antonio Conte admits he is worried by an injury to midfielder Daniele De Rossi, with the start of Euro 2016 less than two weeks away.

Conte's plans have already been badly affected by the losses of key duo Marco Verratti and Claudio Marchisio to respective groin and knee operations, which will keep both out of the finals in France.

Roma star De Rossi is carrying an injury to his Achilles and although he expects him to play against Scotland in Malta in Sunday's friendly match, Conte concedes it is a concern.

"De Rossi has this problem in the Achilles tendon and it is worrying," he said. "He will play [on Sunday] – hopefully we'll have a positive response."

Conte will also be without experienced duo Thiago Motta and Riccardo Montolivo against Scotland, though he is confident that both have recovered full fitness as he prepares to name his final 23-man squad.

"Thiago Motta and Riccardo Montolivo have been training with us since yesterday, and that's good news," he said.

"They did some extra work and are fully recovered, but I don't not intend to risk them.

"I am very satisfied with everyone's efforts. It will not be easy to make choices, especially seeing this attitude and hunger.

"After eight or nine days I will evaluate the situation with the medical staff. There are those who are in better shape, others who are in worse shape, so I have to understand the best situations for us.

"The players have to be in optimal condition, though there are some riskier situations. Obviously we can't afford to take too many players who are not at 100 per cent."