Conte dismisses Italy resignation rumours

The 45-year-old took the reins from Cesare Prandelli in August, having guided Juventus to three successive Scudetti.

In six games under Conte, Italy have won five and drawn one and currently sit joint top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group H alongside Croatia.

Despite that strong start, rumours have been rife that Conte will quit, but the man himself has moved to quash such talk.

"I took on a job with people that enthusiastically wanted me and with the Italy fans," he said.

"This job gives me such a responsibility that although the speculation is part of football, I rule out that eventuality [resigning]."

Conte was speaking following a meeting between himself and the coaches of Serie A clubs, in a bid to build an understanding between those at national and domestic level.

"I hope this meeting will be institutionalised and that we have it at least once a year," Conte said.

"I know what coaches think just as I know what players think, having been a player myself.

"This meeting allows me to create a continuous rapport with coaches and players and, as a consequence, to get some feedback from the clubs.

"Those coaches that were absent [Roma's Rudi Garcia, Inter's Roberto Mancini, Napoli's Rafa Benitez, Cagliari's Zdenek Zeman and Empoli's Fabrizio Sarri] had already notified they would not be available to attend the meeting.

"There has been an agreement for the national team to have a three-day get-together in February, although the clubs will have the final decision."