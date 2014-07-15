Conte leaves Juventus by mutual consent

The former Juve captain led the club to three straight Scudettos during his time at the helm as well as securing back-to-back Supercoppa Italiana successes.

Conte also agreed a new deal with the Italian champions in May that would have kept him under contract for a further year until 2015.

However, the club confirmed on Tuesday that the deal has been mutually ended, stating he had become tired with Juve's dominance.

"There was a path, a journey. I matured a lot, I grew a lot. But at a club like Juventus, you must always win. And that is tiring," he said.

"I must thank all my players, they helped me become a winning coach. I thank the club and [president] Andrea [Agnelli], who selected me three years ago."

Conte, a former Italy international, has regularly been linked with taking up a coaching role with the Azzurri as a successor to Cesare Prandelli.

However, he quashed suggestions this was behind his decision to quit, adding: "I'm living in the present, I'm thinking about this decision I just took."

Conte has had to deal with plenty of speculation regarding the club's star players in recent months, with Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba both linked with moves away.

Vidal is reportedly a target for Manchester United, while Pogba is said to be the subject of interest from Chelsea.