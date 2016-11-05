Conte not interested in Chelsea's title rivals

Antonio Conte insists Chelsea are not interested in sending a message to their Premier League title rivals despite their sparkling form.

The Blues won a fifth consecutive league game without conceding as they thrashed Everton 5-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

That victory moved Conte's side to the top of the table, but the Italian is focused on his own team rather than those around them.

"We don't want to send a message to the other teams," he said at a news conference. "It's important to send a message to ourselves, to think and be focused on our work. Not to see the others.

"We want to improve and we're working a lot to improve. I think this is the right way and the players are recognising this way to continue.

"It's important to celebrate this win, but I like to say that the game against Everton is now in the past. After the international break it's important to be focused and to restart in the same way that we left it [here].

"If we look at the table we can see we are top. Sunday probably the situation can change, but it's not important.

"It was important to win, to continue to improve, to play good football and bring onto the pitch our principles. Five games in a row we don't concede - I think we can be satisfied."

And Conte added that there are no concerns over Diego Costa's fitness after he stayed on the pitch to complete the 90 minutes despite a kick from Seamus Coleman.

"I don't think it's a serious injury, because in the first half he took a bad kick in the ankle, but then he continued to play and play very well," he said.

"He's a fantastic player and he showed his passion, and he continues to score goals. I'm not worried about his injury."