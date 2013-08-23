Conte revels in Juve favourites tag

The Turin side secured their second-consecutive title last term, and the close-season arrivals of Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez have reinforced belief at Juventus Stadium that a hat-trick could be on the cards.

Conte will lead his side out for their Serie A opener against Sampdoria on Saturday and is anticipating another year of great success.

"Juventus is surely the favourite team of this year's championship," he stated.

"We covered the same role also last year because we had won the Scudetto the year before. Last year we managed to prove on the pitch that we were the strongest team of the championship.

"This year we are the favourite team also because we have won the championship for two consecutive years, but I have to say that the favourite team doesn't always win.

"A team wins if they prove to be the strongest team on the pitch.

"The only thing that matters is the performance on the pitch, not the forecasts.

"I believe this year is going to be very tough because many teams will be competing for the first position of the table. Many teams have strengthened their squad spending much more money compared to Juventus."

Juventus were beaten by Sampdoria in both their Serie A fixtures last term, with the Genoese side the only team in Serie A to avoid defeat to Conte's side.

The former midfielder is anticipating another tough challenge when they meet on Saturday, but is backing his players to rise to the challenge.

"Last year we were defeated in both matches against Sampdoria, therefore I hope that we'll have the chance to win for the first time tomorrow," he added.

"We'll be playing against a great team made of young players and trained by an excellent manager, Delio Rossi, whom I consider a master.

"The match is going to be tough from the tactical point of view. We'll surely be finding difficulties, but we're working on them. Of course we want to start in the best possible way.

"We know it's going to be tough. We're facing a team that will be playing with great enthusiasm because the stadium will surely be full tomorrow. I trust my guys and their willingness to hold the first position of the table."